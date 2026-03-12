On a Mission with Bob Thibodeau of the Red Letter Crusade

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, James Fenimore, spoke with BobThibodeau.

Bob Thibodeau

Partner with the Red Letter Crusade

Website Address: redlettercrusade.site

Short company description:

Freedom Through Faith Ministries and the Red Letter Crusade has one mission, to preach the Words of Jesus and bring healing and unity to the Church and believers. Think about it: Catholics hate the Protestants and Orthodox; Protestants have split into over 100 denominations; Methodists don’t like Presbtyerians who don’t like Evangelicals who don’t like Pentacostals who don’t like Baptists and the Baptists who don’t like anybody! (I jest, but you get the idea). Anyway – THEY ALL say the preach from the SAME BIBLE. The Lord has led me to focus on THE CENTRAL THING that all of them should be able to agree on. Not theological debates or interpretations or anything else. Just focus on WHAT DID JESUS SAY? Everything else supports JESUS. The Old Testament established our need for Jesus and that He would come; The Gospels share what He said and did while He was here; the rest of the Bible says how we should be living BECAUSE of what He did while He was here. SO, my focus in on WHAT HE SAID AND DID and how that can apply to us today.

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

We are actively involved in the “WDJS BOOK PROJECT.” This is to promote the book, “What Did Jesus Say Seven Messages From the Master” authored by Rev. Terry Christian. And a Small Group Study Guide and Leaders Guide composed by me.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

I enjoy speaking at churches, events, etc.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

Be honest at all time – even if it feels uncomfortable. Treat others as you want to be treated. In other words, live the commandment, “Love others as yourself.”

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I would want to be remembered for helping people feel seen, supported, and hopeful — and for creating opportunities that changed lives and strengthened families and communities.

Transcript:

James:

Hi, and welcome to On a Mission, where we spotlight people that are doing Kingdom work in the world today. We’ve got a very special guest for you, Bob Thibodeau. Bob, how are you doing?

Bob:

Blessed, saved, going to heaven, enjoying the ride along the way. But brother, how about you?

James:

Amen. I love that. I have to take me with you. This is awesome. That’s the way to start a show. I love it. Right. So Bob, here on On a Mission, we want to just talk to people that are doing the Kingdom work and what they’re all about. So Bob, why don’t you introduce yourself?

Bob:

Pastor Bob Thibodeau of Freedom Through Faith Ministries. And we have a ministry called the Red Letter Crusade. It is simply focusing on the words of Jesus. We don’t exclude the rest of the Bible or anything like that, but the whole purpose of the Bible is to talk about Jesus. And that’s kind of what we focus on, is just what did Jesus say? And when you focus on what Jesus said, the rest of the Bible makes complete sense.

James:

Amen. And he doesn’t stop, right? Like that’s right. You go back into the Old Testament and like, yeah man, this is all this is. Yeah, no really.

Bob:

The Old Testament says you need to have a savior. The Gospels say he came. And then the rest of the letters in the New Testament say, well now that you know this, this is how you can live. So it all just ties the two ends together.

James:

That’s incredible. And I love the Podcasters for Christ sign behind you actually. Tell me a little bit about that.

Bob:

Yeah, Podcasters for Christ is a group that we started just to help people book interviews and share the message and things like that. It’s just a group of podcasters, either those who are looking to interview people or those who are trying to find people to interview them as podcasters for Christ. So there’s a monthly newsletter that goes out and they can just connect and help spread the gospel a lot easier.

James:

That’s amazing. So it’s for not only podcasters but people maybe looking to get on a podcast, but faith-based.

Bob:

It’s all faith-based. This is podcasters looking for guests and guests looking for Christian podcasters.

James:

Wow. That’s a really cool mission you have there. And how do you get your word out there? Do you use Facebook or—

Bob:

It’s on Facebook. It’s on the website. You know, we promote it through social media and things like that, of course.

James:

And is there anybody specific you’re looking for to join you there?

Bob:

Christians. But usually it seems like it’s kind of drifted towards those that have their own podcast, of course, but like to interview authors. We get a lot of authors that promote their books and things like that through that group.

James:

I love it. That’s great. And is there a cost associated with it?

Bob:

There’s a cost. It’s a free newsletter, so you can sign up for the free newsletter. But if you want to promote yourself, then there’s a small charge with that, and it’s like $15 or something like that. But it’s all part of what we offer.

James:

That’s beautiful. I really love this. And do you yourself have a podcast?

Bob:

Oh yeah. We actually—just the quick background was I started in 2009 in online radio. I had my own nationwide radio program and all that. And then we ventured and started what was called, and still is called, Evangelism Radio. I sold it a couple of years ago. But within about 15 months it grew to be rated number one in the world by CARS.com for Christian talk radio, online Christian talk radio.

From that came the Kingdom Crossroads podcast, where I was just interviewing and started off just interviewing our broadcasters, but it expanded so much that over about seven years I think I did like 1,200 plus interviews. I mean it was just continuous. And we sold that a couple of years ago as well because we started to venture over and we just launched what was called Jesus Said That TV.

That’s an online streaming platform to help broadcasters connect with audiences through video like you’re doing here. And that is just launched out the gate. It’s still working out a couple of the minor glitches before we promote it massively. But we do have some test broadcasters that have come in and all that. But it’s called Jesus Said That TV. So that’s our latest venture, and this one is pretty exciting for me.

James:

That’s very cool. Is it live now if I go to Jesus—

Bob:

It’s live right now. Yeah, we got a couple broadcasters on there already.

James:

Awesome. And do people come in studio with you, or do they submit their own show?

Bob:

This one is just going to be submitting their own show. I’ll do interviews with them and then post the video on the platform as well. Right now the live stream—I’m trying to get all the technical bugs worked out before we venture into the live stream aspect of it. But it’s coming. It’ll be there soon.

James:

That’s incredible. Well before we wrap up here, is there any message you want to get out into the world to let people know maybe how to live their faith, go on a good mission, whatever it might be, just to give them some inspiration?

Bob:

Well the biggest message I can share with someone is about the red letter words of Jesus. Because if he said it, it had to mean something. God sent him here to share it. Jesus himself said, I don’t say anything unless the Father tells me so. Everything he said came straight from God through him for us.

So anytime, in any situation, his words matter. And that’s our tagline for the ministry now—His Words Matter. Because more than anything else, with all the noise and confusion and chaos going on in the world right now, there’s only one thing that can anchor your soul, and that’s his words. And his words matter.

James:

Jesus said it. You said it. You nailed it.

Bob:

Jesus Said That TV.

James:

Amazing. Bob, thank you so much for joining us today. It really was a privilege having you, hearing about all these amazing things you’re doing out in the world and really just advancing the kingdom. So we can’t thank you enough for coming on and sharing your story with the audience.

Bob:

Thank you, I appreciate it. You have a blessed day.

James:

You too. This has been On a Mission. James Fenimore. Can’t wait to see you next time.

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