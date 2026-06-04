On a Mission with David Ramos of StretchLabs First Coast

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, James Fenimore, spoke with David Ramos.

David Ramos

Franchise Owner of StretchLabs First Coast

Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/

Short company description:

WillieMae Mind & Body Inc, operating as StretchLab First Coast, is a dynamic family owned and operated franchise in North East Florida with locations in charming Saint Augustine Beach, FL; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Atlantic Beach (Jacksonville); and Mandarin (Jacksonville).

Our vibrant team embodies professionalism, a zest for fun, and an unwavering commitment to our customers. Our mission is to deliver personalized one-on-one stretching experiences, redefining the industry with our boutique service that places paramount importance on exceptional customer care. As a rapidly growing start up company, we embrace the values of empathy, customer service excellence, galvanizing teamwork, and discernment.