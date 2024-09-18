On a Mission with Jeff Crotto of All About Events

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Jeff Crotto of All About Events.

Founded in 2010, we are a full service event rental company who provides rental equipment to all types of events including weddings, corporate events, church and school events, festivals and other community events. We service over 5000 events annually and employ about 50 team members.

What Is Your Why?

I started this business because I believed “it” could be done better – take care of clients and take great care of our team members and make them feel like part of something.

How Did You Get Started In Your Field or Work?

Moved to Jacksonville and was introduced to someone in the industry. I absolutely loved the work, but wanted to do my own thing.

What is your LinkedIn?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffrey-crotto-20093736

What’s One Thing We Should Know That Makes Your Company Unique?

We truly want to be a one stop shop. That is what our clients have shown and told us that they want, so that is our goal. If we don’t have it, we will get it.

What Are Your Biggest Goals in the Next 6 to 12 Months for Your Business?

We had a fire in our warehouse in March of this year. I want to continue to get us situated in our new space and increase our revenue by 20% to justify the larger space.