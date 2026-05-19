On A Mission with Troy Payne of 6:8 Ministries

“On A Mission” showcases leaders who are going the extra mile each and every day. Each of the people we interview is on a mission to serve, inspire and educate. Our hosts highlight their impact and explore what motivates, engages and fulfills individuals and teams to be more productive, more effective, better at what they do, and happier to do it. Today our host, Brian Sexton spoke with Troy Payne of 6:8 Ministries.

Troy Payne

Board Member of 6:8 Ministries

Website Address: https://68ministries.org/