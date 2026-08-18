QubitHR CEO Stephen Pollan Joins The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus

Building a strong team does not happen by accident. It takes clear decisions, better systems, strong leadership, and a commitment to helping people perform at their best. That is the focus Stephen Pollan, CEO of QubitHR, brings to his upcoming appearance on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, QubitHR is focused on workforce intelligence, helping companies make better decisions around hiring, development, and performance. For business leaders, managers, and growing organizations, the conversation offers a timely look at what it takes to build a winning team in a competitive environment.

QubitHR on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus

Stephen Pollan is scheduled to appear on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 12:00 PM. As CEO of QubitHR, Pollan brings a leadership perspective shaped by teamwork, listening, and process-driven improvement.

The conversation is expected to highlight how companies can use workforce intelligence to strengthen decision-making and improve company performance. For organizations trying to hire well, develop talent, and maintain performance standards, this topic is especially relevant.

What QubitHR Does

QubitHR is building a workforce intelligence platform that supports better decisions and systems around hiring, development, and performance. The company helps organizations use their own company data to improve performance and build stronger teams.

In practical terms, workforce intelligence can help leaders think more clearly about the people side of business. Instead of relying only on instinct or disconnected processes, companies can create better systems for understanding talent, supporting employee growth, and aligning performance with company goals.

Helping Companies Build a Winning Team

When asked what makes the business a go-to choice, the answer was direct: helping companies build a winning team.

That simple idea is powerful. A winning team is not just a group of talented individuals. It is a team with clarity, alignment, accountability, and trust. Business leaders who want sustainable growth need more than hiring activity. They need a thoughtful approach to how people are selected, developed, supported, and measured.

Leadership Lessons from Sports and Teamwork

Pollan’s perspective on leadership is closely tied to lessons from sports. When reflecting on a team experience, he described a state road race where everyone had to do their part and sacrifice for teammates in order to win.

That lesson translates directly to business leadership. High-performing companies require individuals who understand their roles, support one another, and commit to the shared outcome. The best teams are built on more than talent. They are built on trust, discipline, and sacrifice.

The Meaning of Sacrifice in Business

One of the clearest lessons Pollan identified from sports is the true understanding of what sacrifice means for both the individual and the team.

In business, sacrifice can mean choosing long-term progress over short-term comfort. It can mean listening before reacting, supporting a teammate, staying committed to a process, or making decisions that serve the organization rather than personal preference.

For leaders, this mindset matters. Building a strong culture requires people who understand that success is shared. When teams work together with trust and purpose, better outcomes become possible.

How Leaders Can Improve Performance

Pollan’s advice for improving performance is practical and memorable: become a great listener and trust the process.

Listening is often one of the most underused leadership skills. Leaders who listen well are better positioned to understand what their teams need, identify obstacles, recognize opportunities, and make more informed decisions. Listening also builds trust, which is essential for performance and accountability.

Trusting the process is equally important. Strong teams are not built overnight. Hiring, training, development, communication, and performance improvement all require consistency. Leaders who constantly change direction without learning from the process can create confusion. Leaders who stay disciplined while remaining open to feedback create healthier systems for growth.

A Thoughtful Definition of Success

Pollan shared a powerful perspective on success:

You are perfectly designed for the outcome you are experiencing.

For business owners and executives, this statement is worth considering. If a company is not getting the results it wants, the answer may not be found in working harder alone. It may require examining the systems, decisions, habits, and structures that are producing the current outcome.

This is where workforce intelligence becomes valuable. By looking more intentionally at how people are hired, developed, evaluated, and supported, organizations can begin to redesign the conditions that shape performance.

Practical Takeaways for Business Leaders

Leaders and managers can apply several practical lessons from QubitHR’s approach and Pollan’s leadership perspective.

1. Build Systems Around People Decisions

Hiring and performance decisions should not be isolated or inconsistent. Companies benefit when they create clear systems for understanding roles, evaluating talent, supporting development, and measuring results.

2. Listen Before You Lead

Great listening helps leaders understand what is really happening inside the organization. It also helps teams feel heard, which can support stronger engagement and better communication.

3. Connect Individual Roles to Team Outcomes

Winning teams understand how each person’s contribution matters. Leaders should communicate expectations clearly and help employees see how their work supports the larger mission.

4. Use Data to Improve Performance

Company data can be a useful tool for improving decisions around hiring, development, and performance. When leaders use better information, they can make more confident choices and identify areas for improvement.

5. Trust the Process of Growth

Team development takes time. Consistency, feedback, accountability, and patience all play a role in building stronger performance over the long term.

Why Workforce Intelligence Matters

Organizations of every size face pressure to make better people decisions. The right team can strengthen culture, improve execution, and support growth. The wrong systems can create confusion, misalignment, and missed opportunities.

A workforce intelligence platform can support leaders by helping them connect people data to business performance. For companies focused on hiring, development, and performance, QubitHR’s work points to a growing need for smarter, more structured approaches to team building.

Conclusion

Stephen Pollan’s upcoming appearance on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus brings together themes that matter to every growing organization: leadership, teamwork, listening, sacrifice, and better decision-making. As CEO of QubitHR, Pollan is focused on helping companies build winning teams through workforce intelligence and stronger people systems.

For leaders looking to improve hiring, develop talent, and strengthen performance, the message is clear: better outcomes begin with better design. Listen well, trust the process, and build systems that help people and teams succeed.

Learn more about QubitHR at https://www.qubithr.io and visit The Horse’s Mouth for more conversations with local leaders and business voices.