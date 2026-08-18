The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus Features Nate Scott of Life Is Rich Global

Life Is Rich Global is bringing a powerful message of leadership, stewardship, and lasting wealth to The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus. Founder and CEO Nate Scott is scheduled to appear on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 12:00 PM, sharing insights shaped by military service, business leadership, financial education, and a deeply purpose-driven approach to life.

At the heart of Scott’s work is a simple but meaningful belief: people were created to live in fullness. Through Life Is Rich Global, he helps individuals, families, and organizations connect leadership, finance, faith, and emerging technology in practical ways that support stronger futures.

Life Is Rich Global: Bridging AI, Leadership, and Finance

Life Is Rich Global is a consulting and coaching organization based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company bridges artificial intelligence, leadership, and finance to help people live in fullness spiritually, mentally, emotionally, relationally, physically, and financially.

Through coaching, education, and innovative systems such as the Household Economic System, Life Is Rich Global focuses on helping people create lasting wealth and legacy. The brand stands out by teaching people how to think versus what to think, encouraging leaders and families to build clarity, discipline, and confidence in the decisions that shape their lives.

Nate Scott’s Mission: Helping People Live in Fullness

Nate Scott’s message is rooted in a defining moment from his military service. At 19, while walking the perimeter during Operation Desert Storm, he made a commitment: if he made it back, he would never waste a day of his life.

That commitment became central to the Life Is Rich philosophy. For Scott, “Life Is Rich” means living in fullness every day and recognizing identity, purpose, and stewardship as essential parts of leadership and wealth-building.

From Military Leadership to Civilian Impact

Scott’s transition out of the military helped shape the work he does today. He realized that leadership does not end when the uniform comes off; it simply moves into a new arena.

In military service, leadership is driven by mission, team, discipline, accountability, and clarity. Scott saw that those same principles are deeply needed in civilian life, especially as people navigate finances, careers, households, and businesses. That realization ultimately led him to write Life Is Rich: How to Create Lasting Wealth and to found Life Is Rich Global.

What Lasting Wealth Really Means

For Life Is Rich Global, wealth is not limited to income or assets. Scott defines success as living in fullness and helping others do the same. Financial wealth matters, but true success also includes spiritual, mental, emotional, relational, physical, and financial well-being.

This broader view of wealth gives readers and leaders a practical framework for evaluating what they are building and why it matters. Instead of focusing only on accumulation, Scott encourages people to think about transformation, legacy, and the lives impacted by their decisions.

A Practical Leadership Lesson

One of Scott’s most important career lessons is that success without alignment is costly. True leadership begins with stewardship: of faith, time, people, and resources. When purpose leads, results can follow in a way that creates peace, impact, and legacy.

AI, Leadership, and the Future of Business

As a Certified AI Consultant and executive coach, Scott sees artificial intelligence becoming embedded across nearly every industry in the years ahead. However, he believes the real differentiator will not simply be access to AI tools. The differentiator will be leadership and strategic thinking.

Many individuals and organizations are overwhelmed by the rapid pace of technological change. Life Is Rich Global focuses on helping leaders move beyond simply consuming AI tools and begin applying them strategically. That means combining AI with human judgment, ethical leadership, financial intelligence, and a people-first approach.

How Leaders Can Use AI More Strategically

Scott’s perspective offers practical value for entrepreneurs, executives, and families trying to make sense of technological change. Instead of reacting to every new tool, leaders can begin with a few grounded questions:

What mission are we trying to accomplish?

What decisions need better clarity or speed?

How can technology strengthen people rather than replace purpose?

What systems will help us execute consistently?

How do we protect ethics, accountability, and stewardship as we innovate?

This approach reflects the broader Life Is Rich Global message: technology is most valuable when it serves a clear purpose and strengthens households, businesses, and communities.

Leadership Lessons from Service, Sports, and Business

Scott’s leadership philosophy has been shaped by military service, athletics, finance, real estate, technology, wellness initiatives, and executive experience. As an Infantry Officer and Ranger in the U.S. Army, he learned that high-performing teams require trust, communication, shared purpose, and accountability.

Those lessons continue to guide his work as Founder and CEO of Life Is Rich Global. Scott believes extraordinary results happen when leaders create clarity, align incentives, and develop people to reach their full potential.

Developing Heroes, Not Becoming the Hero

One of Scott’s core leadership principles is that leadership is not about being the hero. It is about developing heroes who can lead others. That mindset is especially relevant for business owners, team leaders, and community builders who want to create impact beyond themselves.

His experience in sports reinforces the same idea. Discipline beats motivation, preparation creates confidence, and teams outperform individuals. Whether in athletics, the military, or business, Scott emphasizes fundamentals, consistency, resilience, and mission over personal recognition.

Motivating People to Give Their Best

Scott motivates people by reminding them of their identity and value. His message is direct: “You are the asset.” He encourages people to see themselves as heirs and to assume that identity in the way they lead, work, serve, and build.

This is more than a motivational phrase. It is a leadership framework. When people understand their value, they are better positioned to make disciplined decisions, steward resources wisely, and contribute meaningfully to the people and organizations around them.

Community, Mentorship, and Purposeful Impact

Community involvement is an important part of Scott’s work. He enjoys mentoring leaders, teaching financial and leadership principles, and partnering with local organizations to help people move from survival to stewardship.

He is especially passionate about helping individuals align faith with practical action in their homes, businesses, and communities. He also has a heart for organizations that expand access to education, entrepreneurship, and opportunity, particularly for veterans, underserved families, and future leaders.

A Conversation Worth Watching

Nate Scott’s appearance on The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Tom McManus will bring together timely themes that matter to today’s leaders: AI, financial intelligence, faith, service, personal discipline, and long-term legacy.

For anyone seeking to lead with greater clarity, navigate change more strategically, or build a richer definition of success, the Life Is Rich Global message offers a grounded and practical perspective.

Conclusion

Life Is Rich Global is built on the belief that people can live in fullness and create lasting impact when they align purpose, leadership, and stewardship. Nate Scott’s journey from military service to entrepreneurship reflects a life committed to helping others strengthen their households, businesses, and communities.

As AI reshapes the future of work and leadership, the need for wisdom, ethics, financial intelligence, and human-centered strategy is only growing. Scott’s message is clear: the tools may change, but purpose-driven leadership remains essential.

Learn more about Life Is Rich Global and Nate Scott’s work at https://www.LifeIsRichGlobal.com.