Team Pegine Inc. on The Horse’s Mouth: Building Bold Women Leaders

Leadership is not only about holding a title. It is about communicating with authority, leading with presence, influencing outcomes, and creating meaningful impact inside an organization.

That is the focus of Team Pegine Inc., a women’s leadership development company led by Pegine Echevarria, MSW, CSP, CEO Speaker Coach Consultant. Pegine is scheduled to join The Horse’s Mouth: Biz Champions with Major Harding on Thursday, July 2, 2026, to discuss leadership, business growth, and the work of developing bold, confident, influential women leaders.

About Team Pegine Inc.

Team Pegine Inc. helps organizations build women leaders who communicate with authority, lead with presence, and create measurable impact. The company works with leaders and organizations through keynote speaking, executive coaching, strategic advisory, and culture transformation programs.

At the center of this work is a clear mission: equip leaders to become powerful business partners, culture agents, and visible voices within their organizations and industries.

Why Women’s Leadership Development Matters

Strong leadership development helps organizations strengthen communication, culture, decision-making, and influence. For women leaders, the ability to speak with confidence, show up with executive presence, and contribute as strategic business partners can make a significant difference in how they are seen, heard, and valued.

Team Pegine Inc. focuses on helping leaders become more visible, more influential, and more equipped to create impact in the environments where they work and serve.

Communication With Authority

Clear communication is one of the most important skills a leader can develop. Leaders who communicate with authority are better positioned to align teams, guide conversations, advocate for ideas, and represent the needs of the business.

For organizations, this kind of communication can support stronger collaboration and more confident leadership at every level.

Leading With Presence

Executive presence is more than appearance or public speaking ability. It includes confidence, clarity, emotional steadiness, and the ability to engage others in meaningful ways.

Team Pegine Inc. works to help women leaders strengthen that presence so they can step into rooms, conversations, and opportunities with greater confidence and influence.

Creating Measurable Impact

Leadership development is most valuable when it connects to real outcomes. Team Pegine Inc. emphasizes helping leaders make a difference inside their organizations, whether through stronger communication, more effective leadership behaviors, or greater cultural contribution.

Services That Support Stronger Leaders and Stronger Cultures

Team Pegine Inc. offers several leadership and organizational development services designed to meet the needs of businesses and leaders.

Keynote Speaking

Pegine brings energy, expertise, and a deep commitment to making a difference when speaking to business and corporate audiences. She has shared that one of the most enjoyable parts of her work is speaking to people in business and corporate settings, being part of their world, and making a difference.

Executive Coaching

Executive coaching can help leaders refine their voice, strengthen confidence, and develop the skills needed to lead more effectively. For women leaders, coaching can be especially valuable when preparing for increased visibility, influence, and responsibility.

Strategic Advisory

Organizations often need guidance when developing leaders, strengthening culture, or preparing teams for growth. Strategic advisory support can help leaders think more clearly about priorities, people, and long-term impact.

Culture Transformation Programs

Culture shapes how people communicate, collaborate, lead, and perform. Team Pegine Inc. supports culture transformation by equipping leaders to become culture agents who influence the environment around them in powerful and practical ways.

Recognized Expertise and a Commitment to Outcomes

Team Pegine Inc. describes its strengths as recognized expertise, experience with Fortune 1000 clients, and a commitment to pursuing the best and highest outcome whether the project is large or small.

That mindset reflects an important leadership principle: excellence is not reserved for only the biggest opportunities. Every engagement, team, and leader deserves focused attention and a commitment to meaningful results.

Lessons for Leaders and Business Owners

Pegine’s work offers several practical takeaways for leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations looking to strengthen leadership from within.

Stay Enthusiastic and Committed

When asked about a major business obstacle, Pegine emphasized the importance of staying enthusiastic, remaining committed, and offering results for the clientele. That perspective is valuable for any business leader navigating growth, change, or challenge.

Enthusiasm keeps momentum alive. Commitment keeps leaders focused. Results build trust.

Invest in the People Who Shape Culture

Organizations are shaped by the people who lead conversations, model behavior, and influence decisions. Developing women leaders is not just a personal growth strategy; it is an organizational strategy.

When leaders are equipped to communicate clearly and lead with confidence, they are better prepared to contribute to a healthier and more effective workplace culture.

Find Inspiration in Purpose-Driven Leadership

Pegine has shared admiration for Carol Evans, former CEO of Working Mother Media, citing her tenacity, vision, conviction, and commitment to working mothers. Leaders who create lasting impact often do so because they are deeply connected to a purpose greater than themselves.

Team Pegine Inc. and The Horse’s Mouth

The Horse’s Mouth: Biz Champions with Major Harding highlights business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals who are making an impact. Pegine Echevarria’s appearance brings attention to the importance of women’s leadership development, executive presence, and organizational culture.

For business owners, executives, and leaders in Jacksonville and beyond, this conversation is an opportunity to consider how leadership development can strengthen both individual performance and company culture.

Conclusion

Team Pegine Inc. stands at the intersection of leadership, communication, confidence, and culture. Through keynote speaking, executive coaching, strategic advisory, and culture transformation programs, Pegine Echevarria helps organizations develop bold, confident, influential women leaders who are prepared to make measurable impact.

For organizations that want stronger leaders and a more empowered culture, investing in women’s leadership development is a powerful place to begin.

Learn more about Team Pegine Inc. at https://www.Pegine.com. To explore more from The Horse’s Mouth, visit https://horsesmouthtv.com.