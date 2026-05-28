The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Brian Martin, Spencer Combs, Tom Reber, and David Johnson

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Brian Martin, Spencer Combs, Tom Reber, and David Johnson.

Brian Martin

Agent at Round Table Realty

Website Address: https://roundtablerealty.com/

Spencer Combs

Owner of Spencer Combs Resources

Website Address: https://spencercombs.com/

Tom Reber

Area Manager for Planet Home Lending

Website Address: https://www.planethomelending.com/tom-reber

David Johnson

President and CEO of Beaches Car Wash

Website Address: https://beachescarwash.com/