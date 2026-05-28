The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Brian Martin, Spencer Combs, Tom Reber, and David Johnson

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Brian Martin, Spencer Combs, Tom Reber, and David Johnson.
Brian Martin
Agent at Round Table Realty
Website Address: https://roundtablerealty.com/
Spencer Combs
Owner of Spencer Combs Resources
Website Address: https://spencercombs.com/
Tom Reber
Area Manager for Planet Home Lending
Website Address: https://www.planethomelending.com/tom-reber
David Johnson
President and CEO of Beaches Car Wash
Website Address: https://beachescarwash.com/