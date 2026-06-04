The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Marshall Reddy and Bailey Sisk

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Marshall Reddy and Bailey Sisk.

Marshall Reddy

President at Whatthefranchise

Website Address: https://Whatthefranchise.com

Short company description:

Whatthefranchise is a 33 year ole global franchise consulting company that profiles, models & matches clients with unique franchise companies around the world. Affiliated with the IFPG franchise group which is the largest franchise group globally

Bailey Sisk

Account Manager at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Short company description:

At Client Focused Media, we don’t believe in marketing for the sake of it. Every brand has a story, a purpose, and a direction—it’s our job to amplify that story, define that purpose, and drive that direction forward.

Marketing should do more than create noise—it should create momentum. That’s what we do. We take brands that are ready to grow and build marketing strategies that don’t just get attention, but keep it.