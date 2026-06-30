The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Priscilla Berry, Bruce Jackson, Nathan Waits, and Michel Mills

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Priscilla Berry, Bruce Jackson, Nathan Waits, and Michael Mills.
Priscilla Berry
Founder of Berry & Associates
Website Address: https://www.berryleadership.com/
Bruce Jackson
First Vice President at CBRE Data Center Solutions
Website Address: https://www.cbre.com
Nathan Waits
CEO of Black Tier Executive Protection
Website Address: https://blacktiereliteprotection.com/
Michael Mills
CEO of LuxGiftsnGoods.com
Website Address: https://luxgiftsngoods.com/