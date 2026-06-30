The Horse’s Mouth: Game Changers with Dr. Cynthia Simon, Israel Galloway, Luke McCann, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus, spoke with Cynthia Simon, Israel Galloway, Luke McCann, and Major Harding.
Dr. Cynthia Simon
Founder of BYB Fitness
Website Address: https://bybfitnessfl.com/
Israel Galloway
Owner/Coach at IsFit, LLC
Website Address: https://www.isfitppt.com
Luke McCann
Founder of Walk By Faith Wellness
Website Address: https://www.wbfwellness.com/
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/