The Horse’s Mouth: Game Changers with Suzi Doga Teitelman, Caelyn O’Connor and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Suzi Doga Teitelman, Caelyn O’Connor and Major Harding.

Suzi Doga Teitelman

Founder, Swim Lesson Suzi LLC & Doga | Movement Educator at The Edge Beyond

Website Address: https://www.dogadog.com www.swimlessonsuzi.com www.feeltheedgebeyond.com



Caelyn O’Connor

Intern at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/