The Horse’s Mouth Theo Mitchelson, Nick Leonard, Peter Taormina, and Jeremy Tintle

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Theo Mitchelson, Nick Leonard, Peter Taormina, and Jeremy Tintle.

Theo Mitchelson

Owner of Florida First Insurance Group

Website Address: https://fl1stins.com/

Nick Leonard

Ambassador for Sanitas Medical Center

Website Address: https://www.mysanitas.com/en/fl/sanitas-regency

Peter Taormina

Founder and President of Etna Laboratories & Consulting Group

Website Address: https://etnafoodsafety.com/

Jeremy Tintle

Co-Owner of Elite Home Services USA

Website Address: https://www.elitehomeservicesusa.com/