The Horse’s Mouth Theo Mitchelson, Nick Leonard, Peter Taormina, and Jeremy Tintle

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Theo Mitchelson, Nick Leonard, Peter Taormina, and Jeremy Tintle.
Theo Mitchelson
Owner of Florida First Insurance Group
Website Address: https://fl1stins.com/
Nick Leonard
Ambassador for Sanitas Medical Center
Website Address: https://www.mysanitas.com/en/fl/sanitas-regency
Peter Taormina
Founder and President of Etna Laboratories & Consulting Group
Website Address: https://etnafoodsafety.com/
Jeremy Tintle
Co-Owner of Elite Home Services USA
Website Address: https://www.elitehomeservicesusa.com/