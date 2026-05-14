“The Horses Mouth” with Adela Hittell, Coach Mark Duffner and Christian Griffith

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus Adela Hittell, Coach Mark Duffner and Christian Griffith.

Adela Hittell

Founder/CEO at Project Human Inc.

Website Address: https://www.phinc-ing.org/

Coach Mark Duffner

Retired Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-duffner/

Christian Griffith

Founder at Kai Daddy Digital

Website Address: https://kai-daddy.com

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.