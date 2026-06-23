The Horse’s Mouth with Brian Murie, Guy Beard and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Brian Murie, Guy Beard and Major Harding.

Brian Murie

Owner of DynaCam

Website Address: https://www.dynacamteam.com

Guy Beard

Owner of Guy Beard Designs

Website Address: https://guybearddesigns.com/

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/