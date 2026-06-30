The Horse’s Mouth with Coach Mark Duffner

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Coach Mark Duffner.

Coach Mark Duffner

Retired Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-duffner/