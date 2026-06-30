The Horse’s Mouth with Heather Blanton of Heather Blanton Fine Art

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with Heather Blanton.

Heather Blanton

Owner of Heather Blanton Fine Art

Website Address: https://www.heatherblanton.com/

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Learning how to run a business with a right brain.

What are your company’s strengths?

Over 20 years as a full time artist.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?

Leroy Neiman, Hint Slonem, Joan Mitchell… the people who have been making it happen for much longer than I.

What is the most enjoyable part of what you do?

Painting and receiving positive feedback from my clients and fans.