The Horse’s Mouth with La’Tina Willis, Priscilla Berry, Alex Vohr, Adam Jackson, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top-of-the-line, high-profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with La’Tina Willis, Priscilla Berry, Alex Vohr, Adam Jackson, and Major Harding.

La’Tina Willis

CEO of Born 2 Excel, Inc.

Website Address: https://born2excel.org/

Priscilla Berry

Owner of Berry & Associates

Website Address: https://www.berryleadership.com/

Alex Vohr

President of One LNG

Website Address: https://www.1-lng.com/

Adam Jackson

Director of Operations at FMR Leadership Solutions

Website Address: https://fmrleadership.com/

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

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