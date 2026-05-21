The Horse’s Mouth with Michele Mazon, Jim Jessup, and Jeremy Tintle of Ready Roofing

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus, spoke with Michele Mazon, Jim Jessup, and Jeremy Roofing.

Jim Jessup

Owner and Operator of Ready Roofing

Website Address: https://www.readyroofingjax.com/

Michele Mazon

Marketing Manager and Project Coordinator for Ready Roofing

Website Address: https://www.readyroofingjax.com/

Jeremy Tintle

Associate of Ready Roofing and Co-Founder of Elite Home Services

Website Address: https://www.elitehomeservicesusa.com/

Short Company Description:

Ready Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services across Jacksonville, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns County, Palm Coast, and surrounding Northern Florida communities. From roof repairs and storm damage inspections to full roof replacements, our licensed team delivers quality workmanship and honest guidance.