“The Horses Mouth” with Nick Houpt, Coach Mark Duffner and Major Harding.

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus talks with Nick Houpt, Coach Mark Duffner and Major Harding.

Nick Houpt

Owner and CVO of Life Well Balanced

Website Address: www.nickhoupt.com

Coach Mark Duffner

Retired Coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Website Address: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-duffner/

Major Harding

Chief of Community Relations of Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.