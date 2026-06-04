The Horses Mouth with Prateek Nellulli, Azhar Mohammad, and Major Harding

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus. The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. Today, Tom talks with Prateek Nellulli, Azhar Mohammad, and Major Harding.
Prateek Nellulli
Chef at Ajua Mexican Kitchen & Bar
Website Address: https://ajuajax.com/
Azhar Mohammad
Chef at Ajua Mexican Kitchen & Bar
Website Address: https://ajuajax.com/
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/