The Horses Mouth with Prateek Nellulli, Azhar Mohammad, and Major Harding

Welcome to “The Horse’s Mouth” with Tom McManus. The Horse’s Mouth is a unique talk show where Tom’s guests sidle up to his bar to discuss the intersection of sports, business, and life. Today, Tom talks with Prateek Nellulli, Azhar Mohammad, and Major Harding.

Prateek Nellulli

Chef at Ajua Mexican Kitchen & Bar

Website Address: https://ajuajax.com/

Azhar Mohammad

Chef at Ajua Mexican Kitchen & Bar

Website Address: https://ajuajax.com/

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/