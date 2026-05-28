The Horse’s Mouth with Rekita Brown, Lindsay Randall, and Daniel Flint

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Rekita Brown, Lindsay Randall, Daniel Flint.

Rekita Brown

Owner, Professional Organizer, and Senior Move Manager at Genuinely Organized

Website Address: https://www.genuinelyorganized.com

Lindsay Randall

Founder and Board Chair of Cornerstone Classical Academy

Website Address: https://www.cornerstoneclassical.org/

Daniel Flint

Director of BLKOPS Foundation

Website Address: https://blkopsfoundation.org/