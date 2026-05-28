The Horse’s Mouth with Rekita Brown, Lindsay Randall, and Daniel Flint

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Rekita Brown, Lindsay Randall, Daniel Flint.
Rekita Brown
Owner, Professional Organizer, and Senior Move Manager at Genuinely Organized
Website Address: https://www.genuinelyorganized.com
Lindsay Randall
Founder and Board Chair of Cornerstone Classical Academy
Website Address: https://www.cornerstoneclassical.org/
Daniel Flint
Director of BLKOPS Foundation
Website Address: https://blkopsfoundation.org/