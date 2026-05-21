The Horse’s Mouth with Ron Gamble of Veterans United Craft Brewery

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus, spoke with Ron Gamble.

Ron Gamble

Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery

Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/

Short company description:

We are a veteran-owned & operated brewery on the southside of Jacksonville. We have a large production facility with taproom that is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday. We are the 2nd largest production brewery in northeast FL. Our beers can be purchased in our taproom, at bars and restaurants, and at numerous grocery stores and package stores around town.

The founder and Brewmaster, Ron Gamble, is a former Naval Flight Officer who flew jets from aircraft carriers and conducted missions over Iraq in the first Gulf War; every generation of Ron’s family has served in the military as far back as the Spanish American War. Veterans United employs mostly veterans in the company with them holding positions in brewery operations, accounting, sales, and taproom staff.