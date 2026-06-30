The Horse’s Mouth with William Genovese, Curtis Ford, Cody Smith, and David Ramos

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with William Genovese, Curtis Ford, Cody Smith, and David Ramos.
William Genovese
Technology Fellow at BairesDev and Cyber Eagle
BairesDev: https://www.bairesdev.com/
Cyber Eagle: https://www.cybereagle.ai/
Curtis Ford
Mayor of the City of Atlantic Beach
Website Address: https://coab.us/
Cody Smith
HVAC Director for Jacksonville Winlectric
Website Address: https://www.winsupplyinc.com/
David Ramos
Franchise Owner for StretchLabs First Coast
Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/