The Horse’s Mouth with William Genovese, Curtis Ford, Cody Smith, and David Ramos

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Tom McManus spoke with William Genovese, Curtis Ford, Cody Smith, and David Ramos.

William Genovese

Technology Fellow at BairesDev and Cyber Eagle

BairesDev: https://www.bairesdev.com/

Cyber Eagle: https://www.cybereagle.ai/

Curtis Ford

Mayor of the City of Atlantic Beach

Website Address: https://coab.us/

Cody Smith

HVAC Director for Jacksonville Winlectric

Website Address: https://www.winsupplyinc.com/

David Ramos

Franchise Owner for StretchLabs First Coast

Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/