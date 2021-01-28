“5 Minute Salute” with Bonnie Walton from Florida Blue

Each week on “5 Minute Salute,” our host, Dan Bean, talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Dan sat down with Bonnie Walton from Florida Blue.

Bonnie served in the US Army for 8 years. Now, she works at Florida Blue and serves as Director of Communication for Florida Blues’s Vet Net.

To learn more, visit her linkedin page at https://www.linkedin.com/in/bonnie-walton-mba-817103156/.

What Branch of Service where you in and for how long?: Army for eight years

After your service ended, how did you spend your time? Did you go back to school? Immediately enter the private sector?: I worked full time and started an MBA.

Are you a member of any veteran organizations? If so which ones?: I’m the Director of Communication in a community at Florida Blue called Vet Net.

What has been your career after your service came to an end?: Care Manager

Was there anything or anyone that helped you during the transition from military to civilian life?: Linda Yates-Executive Coach