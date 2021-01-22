“5 Minute Salute” with Brian Rolf from Pet Supplies Plus

Each week on “5 Minute Salute,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick Howland sat down with Brian Rolf from Pet Supplies Plus.

Brian Rolf served in the marine corp for 16.5 years. After his service, he bought a franchise of Pet Supplies Plus. Pet Supplies Plus is the third largest pet supply retailer, behind Petsmart and Petco.

To learn more, visit https://petsuppliesplus.com.

Short company description: Third largest pet supply retailer behind Petsmart and Petco, but is the only one that franchises.

What Branch of Service where you in and for how long?: Marine Corps, early retirement at 16.5 years

What was your job in the military?: F/A-18 pilot

Why do you feel it’s important for people to know your business is a Veteran Owned business?: The only reason that I can think of would be if another veteran was looking to connect or to shop at veteran owned businesses.

When leaving the service what was your biggest struggle?: The uncertainty of what the next career would be.

What resources for veterans did you find that helped you overcome that struggle?: Finding and initial job that aligned with my skill set as a gap-filler while I searched for the right fit. And, talking to as many people as possible.