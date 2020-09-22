“Buzz On Veterans” with Chelsea Pierre from Blerds Leading Technology, Inc

On “Buzz On Veterans,” our host Alex Alexander talks to veterans making a difference in their community. Today Alex talks to Chelsea Pierre from Blerds Leading Technology, Inc.

Blerds Leading Technology (BLT) exists to provide an unconventional hub for all minorities in technology that seek to advance their network and enhance their skills. Our mission is to connect talented individuals with unique opportunities for employment, education, and leadership that might not otherwise be afforded to them due to ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.

To learn more check out https://www.blerdsleadingtechnology.com