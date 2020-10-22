On “Buzz On Veterans,” our host Alex Alexander talks to veterans making a difference in their community. Today, Alex talks to Dewayne Kimble from KMD89 VA Claims Consulting

With past tenure as a Journeyman, Rating Veteran Service Representative Dewayne was directly involved in the VA Disability Compensation Claims decision process. This provided him with invaluable insight around the necessary paperwork and processes Veterans must go through while trying to receive compensation benefits.

To learn more, visit https://www.kmd89.com.