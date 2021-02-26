“Buzzworthy Veterans” with Annette Harris from Harris Financial Coaching

Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Annette Harris from Harris Financial Coaching.

Annette provides financial coaching services in order to help individuals achieve their financial goals or work through difficult situations surrounding retirement planning, budgeting, or wealth building.

To learn more, visit https://www.harriswealthcoach.com

What Branch of Service are you or were you in and for how long?: I was in the U.S. Army for 8 years.

What is or was your job in the military?: I was a logistics sergeant.

Why do you feel it’s important for people to know your business is a Veteran Owned business?: This is important, because of the connection that veterans share with each other and the skills I obtained throughout my service that allows me to provide a selfless brand of leadership that inspires hard work and loyalty.

When leaving the service what was your biggest struggle?: My biggest struggle was acclimating to the civilian way of thinking. In the military you are trained not to show your emotion, so that was a difficult part for me to overcome in connecting with others.

What resources for veterans did you find that helped you overcome that struggle?: Therapy. In talking to a therapist I was able to work through my communication and find ways that I could connect with others, while also maintaining my military experiences.