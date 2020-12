Each week on “Buzzworthy Veterans,” our host Ant Stroud talks to veterans who have been doing Buzzworthy things around the community. This week, Ant sits down with Scott Seaver from Radiant Brass Instruments.

Radiant Brass Instruments provides you with high-quality instruments that won’t bust your budget. A brass musician by training, Scott inspects and tests every instrument before shipping them to you.

To learn more, visit https://www.radiantbrassinstruments.com