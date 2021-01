Each week on “From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick Howland sat down with Matthew Arniotis from Pubbs Chicken Rubbs.

After learning culinary techniques while serving in the United States Navy for 20 years, Matthew Arniotis started his own sauce and marinade small business.

To learn more, visit his social media pages @pubbschickenrubs.