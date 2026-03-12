5 Minute Salute with Casey Kroner of Veteran Cancer Network

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Casey Kroner.

Casey Kroner

Co-Founder at Veteran Cancer Network

Website Address: www.veterancancernetwork.org



Short company description:

Veteran Cancer Network is a veteran-led nonprofit building a collaborative resource hub to help veterans and caregivers navigate cancer — from risk awareness and early detection to treatment, mental health, and life after diagnosis.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We’re not trying to replace what already exists. Veteran Cancer Network is focused on navigation and connection. Bringing trusted organizations, clinicians, and veteran voices together so people aren’t left trying to figure everything out on their own.

How do you define success?

Success is knowing that a veteran or caregiver felt less alone, better informed, or more confident navigating their health because our network existed. If fewer people get lost in the system, that’s success to me.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I got started through lived experience, navigating misdiagnosis, VA care challenges, and the emotional toll cancer takes on both veterans and families. That experience made it impossible to walk away. Veteran Cancer Network and our flagship campaign, Pedal for Impact, grew from the belief that awareness, early detection, and collaboration can genuinely change outcomes.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

The most impactful moment was realizing that the structure, purpose, and built-in support I had in the military didn’t automatically exist on the outside. I was prepared to work hard. I just wasn’t prepared for how much of the responsibility to figure everything out would suddenly fall on me.

Transcript:

Chris:

Welcome to the Five Minute Salute. I’m your host, Chris Budihas. And today’s segment is sponsored by the Military Affairs and Veterans Department of the City of Jacksonville. Harrison Connors and his team squared away our veterans with the benefits they earned through their military service.

Talking about veterans, I’ve got Casey Kroner with Veteran Cancer Network. Casey, good morning. How are you?

Casey:

Hey, good morning. Thanks for having me.

Chris:

No, thanks for coming on. Really appreciate it. When I saw what you’re doing, I’m like, I really need to get Casey on here to talk about something that affects a lot of Americans, obviously cancer.

But before we get to that, a little bit of background. Where are you originally from and what did you and your wife do in the military?

Casey:

Yeah. So we both joined out of Texas, just different parts. I came from southeast Texas, she came from northern Texas, and we met in the military, the Marine Corps. I did satellite communication and my wife did radio.

We kind of saw each other around the Bay area and just got started talking. One thing led to another and now we’re celebrating our 16 years of marriage this year.

Chris:

Congratulations. She put up with you for a long time.

Casey:

Yeah, she did.

Chris:

Well, hey, number one, thank you and thank her for her service to the nation. We really appreciate what you guys did. Obviously, if you didn’t do what you did, we couldn’t do this here today. That means a lot, especially in the great city of Jacksonville where we live.

So let’s talk about the Veterans Cancer Network. What’s this organization and why did you create it?

Casey:

So what the organization is, Veteran Cancer Network, like you said, we created this because when I got diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2021, we didn’t have any guidance.

What we struggled with was trying to navigate both the treatment itself and navigating the VA health care and benefits side. It was a struggle.

So after I recovered, we tried to find resources that would have helped us during our time of need. We created this nonprofit and we’re collaborating with other organizations and hospitals. We’re pushing for both resources and early cancer detection in the veterans space.

Depending on the study you find, veterans are anywhere between 20 to 30% higher risk than the general population based on exposures we dealt with while serving overseas.

Chris:

Wow. That’s a crazy statistic. I didn’t realize it was that high. May I ask, how old were you when you were diagnosed?

Casey:

I was 34. Usually they say after 35 you’re in the clear for the most part, which the statistics don’t support, but that’s what’s commonly pushed.

I was literally on the border and got diagnosed. I was already stage 3A, which is late stage in testicular cancer.

Chris:

Wow. Congratulations on your survival. That had to be a tenuous time in your life.

What were some of the major barriers and how are you reducing those barriers for veterans through the Veterans Cancer Network?

Casey:

One of our key pushes is lobbying Congress to take that age-based buffer down. Most men don’t get early cancer detection screening until 45 to 50 when we get prostate exams.

We want to knock that down. If you were exposed to anything like Camp Lejeune water or toxic exposures overseas or at home, we want you eligible for early cancer screening every year as an annual test.

That’s our big push. We want to help every veteran and even caregivers in the system.

Chris:

I’m glad you brought that up. When I think about exposures from the Gulf War oil fires to burn pits and everything else, there are huge long-term repercussions.

For the average American, they appreciate service, but the long-term exposure effects can cost someone their life.

How can folks help you? We talk about time, talent and treasure for nonprofits. How can people support this mission?

Casey:

Donations would be great. We appreciate that. But mainly we want resources and we want stories from caregivers and veterans.

We want the before, during and after stories. How did you get diagnosed? What did recovery look like?

Our website is VeteranCancerNetwork.org. We have a form to tell your story or get involved.

The more stories we capture now, when we go to Congress this summer, we can point to real examples of how earlier screening could have changed outcomes.

Chris:

I haven’t been on the website yet but I will this afternoon. You were 34. I remember a corporal from Desert Storm who got cancer from uranium exposure.

Cancer isn’t just an old person’s problem. Young folks are being exposed.

Are you recording testimonies from all ages?

Casey:

Of course. We’re recording anyone who will sit with us. We get the veteran side and the caregiver side.

We’re also connecting with hospitals. Next week we’re interviewing Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. They have a new Sentinel Study focused strictly on veterans.

They’re testing 1,500 veterans under DoD requirements. They can test up to 50 different cancers in one blood draw.

Chris:

That’s wonderful. When are you going to Capitol Hill?

Casey:

Early summer. My wife and I and a few others will be cycling from Green Cove Springs all the way to Washington, DC.

We already have meetings scheduled with lawmakers and anyone who will hear us on the Hill.

Chris:

That’s great. Thanks for coming on today. You took a dark period of your life and turned it into something impactful.

The VA can be overwhelming with information. Sometimes civilian hospitals don’t know how to navigate veteran care.

I’m glad you came on today, Casey. I see this becoming a nationwide movement.

Casey:

Thank you so much for having me.

Chris:

How can folks find you?

Casey:

VeteranCancerNetwork.org. We’re on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. You can find us on any platform under Veteran Cancer Network.

Chris:

We appreciate it. We’ll have folks reach out and connect.

What a righteous mission. I look forward to bringing you back in studio and growing this network for veterans and caregivers.

Thanks again.

Casey:

Thank you.

Chris:

Folks, reach out to Casey. If you have questions, go to the website, DM him on social. I’ll see you next segment. And live with gratitude.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

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