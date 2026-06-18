5 Minute Salute with Will Lahnen of FocusCFO

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Will Lahnen.

Will Lahnen

CFO at FocusCFO

Website Address: https://www.focuscfo.com/fractional-cfo-team/will-lahnen

Short company description:

Our mission is to help small and medium-sized businesses on their climb to sustainable, transferable business value. FocusCFO empowers business owners with sound financial management, forward-thinking insights and tools, and proactive financial strategies so businesses and organizations can improve internal cash flow, reduce business risk and increase the value and efficiency of their business or organization.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

All of our fractional CFOs have at least 20+ years of corporate finance leadership experience, we are embedded in your business (not virtual), and we have a network of 200+ professionals to rely on for assistance nationwide.

How do you define success?

Being able to make small and medium sized businesses in my hometown grow and expand.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I started a career in corporate finance at CSX after ending my Navy service in 2010.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

Learning to apply the skills I learned in the Navy to a successful civilian profession.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

I recently left my full time job to start on a new venture with a long-time friend; while not ‘failing,’ it’s the first time I’ve not been a W2 employee, and learning something new everyday about being a small business/LLC owner!

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Finding consensus on important issues to help move our city forward.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

Leading the test launch of 2 submarine launched ballistic missiles while I was the Communications Officer on the USS Maryland.