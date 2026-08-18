Living My Faith with James Fenimore: Rick Meyer of Running On Faith Ministry

Faith is not meant to remain separate from everyday life. It shapes how people lead, serve, work, build relationships, and move through both opportunity and challenge. That focus is at the heart of Living My Faith with James Fenimore, a conversation-centered show that highlights people seeking to live with purpose and spiritual conviction.

In this featured conversation, James Fenimore welcomes Rick Meyer, Speaker, Author, Pastor, and Coach with Running On Faith Ministry, Inc. Based in Manhattan, Kansas, Rick brings a Christ-centered message rooted in a simple but powerful statement: Success is Pleasing Jesus Christ.

About Rick Meyer and Running On Faith Ministry, Inc.

Rick Meyer serves through Running On Faith Ministry, Inc., where the mission centers on helping people grow in their intimate, eternal relationship with the Lord. That spiritual growth is not presented as something limited to church settings or private reflection. Instead, it is meant to positively impact every area of life, including relationships of every type.

As a speaker, author, pastor, and coach, Rick’s work reflects a desire to encourage people toward deeper faith, stronger relationships, and a clearer understanding of what it means to follow Christ in daily life.

What It Means to Live Faith Every Day

Living faith is more than agreeing with spiritual principles. It involves applying those principles in real decisions, real conversations, and real responsibilities. For many people, this can include how they respond to stress, how they treat others, how they define success, and how they stay grounded when life feels uncertain.

The message behind Running On Faith Ministry, Inc. points to a faith that is both personal and practical. When a person’s relationship with the Lord grows stronger, that growth can influence how they show patience, extend grace, make choices, and build healthier relationships.

A Christ-Centered Definition of Success

In a culture that often measures success by achievement, recognition, or material gain, Rick’s guiding statement offers a different perspective: Success is Pleasing Jesus Christ.

That definition invites people to examine their priorities. It asks important questions such as:

Are my choices aligned with my faith?

Do my relationships reflect the character of Christ?

Am I growing spiritually, or simply staying busy?

Does my definition of success leave room for obedience, humility, and service?

For anyone seeking to grow spiritually, this perspective can be both challenging and encouraging. It shifts the focus from external comparison to faithful living.

Why Spiritual Growth Impacts Relationships

Running On Faith Ministry, Inc. emphasizes spiritual growth that positively impacts every area of life, including relationships. This matters because faith often becomes most visible in how people interact with others.

When a person is growing in their relationship with the Lord, that growth can influence how they communicate, forgive, listen, lead, and serve. Healthy spiritual formation can help people approach relationships with more compassion, accountability, and purpose.

Faith at Home

Living faith at home often begins with consistency. It may be seen in patience during difficult conversations, humility when mistakes are made, and a willingness to love others with sincerity. A growing relationship with the Lord can help shape the tone and direction of family life.

Faith at Work

Faith can also influence professional life. Whether someone is leading a team, serving clients, coaching others, or working independently, spiritual conviction can guide integrity, responsibility, and the way people treat those around them.

Faith in the Community

Living faith in the community involves more than words. It is demonstrated through service, encouragement, and a desire to be a positive influence. Ministries like Running On Faith Ministry, Inc. help remind people that spiritual growth can overflow into meaningful impact beyond themselves.

Practical Ways to Grow in Faith

For readers who want to take their next step spiritually, growth does not have to begin with a dramatic life change. Often, it begins with small, faithful commitments practiced consistently.

1. Recenter Your Definition of Success

Consider what you are using to measure success. If success is rooted only in achievement or approval, it can become exhausting. A Christ-centered view invites people to ask whether their lives are pleasing to Jesus Christ in motives, actions, and relationships.

2. Make Spiritual Growth Intentional

Growth rarely happens by accident. Set aside time for prayer, Scripture, reflection, and honest examination of your heart. Even simple habits, practiced faithfully, can help strengthen your walk with the Lord.

3. Let Faith Shape Your Relationships

Look for ways your faith can become more visible in how you relate to others. This may include listening more carefully, offering forgiveness, speaking with kindness, or choosing integrity when it would be easier not to.

4. Seek Encouragement and Guidance

No one grows alone. Trusted pastors, coaches, mentors, and faith-based communities can provide encouragement, accountability, and perspective. The journey of faith is strengthened when people walk alongside others who are also seeking the Lord.

Living My Faith with James Fenimore

Living My Faith with James Fenimore provides a space for meaningful conversations about faith, purpose, and real-life application. This episode featuring Rick Meyer of Running On Faith Ministry, Inc. highlights the importance of growing in a relationship with the Lord and allowing that growth to influence every part of life.

The conversation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and offers an opportunity to learn more about Rick’s ministry focus and his message of Christ-centered success.

Conclusion: Faith That Shapes Every Area of Life

Faith is not simply something to discuss; it is something to live. Through Running On Faith Ministry, Inc., Rick Meyer encourages people to grow continually in their relationship with the Lord and allow that growth to transform their relationships, priorities, and daily decisions.

For anyone seeking a deeper, more intentional walk with Christ, this conversation on Living My Faith with James Fenimore is a meaningful reminder that true success begins with pleasing Jesus Christ.

Learn more about Living My Faith at https://livingmyfaith.com/.

To connect with Rick Meyer and Running On Faith Ministry, Inc., visit https://Rickemeyer.com.