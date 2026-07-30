5 Minutes with Andrea Sparr of Equity Under The Sun

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Suny Caminero, spoke with Andrea Sparr.

Andrea Sparr

Founder of Equity Under The Sun

Website Address: https://equityunderthesun.org

Episode description:

Discover how education can save lives in this episode of 5 Minutes With as hosts Morgan Allen and Dr. Suny Caminero sit down with Andrea Sparr of Equity Under the Sun. Andrea shares her mission to raise awareness about skin cancer prevention and early detection, with a special focus on addressing disparities in education and outcomes for people with darker skin tones. Learn why skin checks matter for everyone, common misconceptions about melanoma, practical tips for protecting your skin every day, and how becoming more aware of changes in your body can make all the difference.

Short company description:

Equity Under the Sun LLC provides education, community outreach, speaking engagements, and resources focused on advancing skin health equity and reducing disparities in skin cancer outcomes.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

In the past 12 months, Equity Under the Sun has grown from a concept into an established health education company with a website, social media presence, community outreach initiatives, educational resources, and expanding partnerships focused on skin cancer prevention, early detection, and skin health equity.

Describe a Failure in your Career

Early in my career, one of my biggest challenges was learning that hard work alone does not always prevent burnout. As a healthcare professional, I often said yes to every opportunity, took on additional responsibilities, and placed high expectations on myself. While this helped me grow professionally, it also led to periods where I felt overwhelmed and stretched too thin. That experience taught me the importance of setting boundaries, prioritizing my well-being, and being intentional about where I invest my time and energy. As a result, I have become a more effective leader, clinician, and advocate. It also inspired me to pursue projects outside of clinical practice, including writing, speaking, and founding Equity Under the Sun, which allows me to create impact on a larger scale while maintaining balance. What initially felt like a failure ultimately became an opportunity for growth and helped shape the professional I am today.

What about your company makes you the most proud

Equity Under the Sun was built to help change that through education, advocacy, and community outreach. Whether it’s providing skin cancer prevention resources, speaking to community groups, creating educational content, or empowering individuals to advocate for their own health, every effort is focused on making information more accessible and inclusive. What I am most proud of is that we are creating meaningful conversations and helping people recognize that skin health—and skin cancer prevention—matters for everyone, regardless of skin tone, background, or socioeconomic status. Knowing that our work has the potential to improve awareness, encourage early detection, and ultimately save lives is what motivates me every day.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I believe people do their best work when they feel valued, supported, and connected to a larger purpose. Rather than motivating through pressure, I focus on leading by example, setting clear expectations, and helping people understand the impact of their contributions. Throughout my career in healthcare, I have found that recognition, encouragement, and open communication are powerful motivators. I strive to create an environment where people feel empowered to share ideas, take initiative, and continue growing both personally and professionally. I also believe in meeting people where they are, recognizing individual strengths, and helping them see their potential. When people feel respected, appreciated, and aligned with a meaningful mission, they are far more likely to bring their best effort and remain engaged in the work they do.