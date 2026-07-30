Industry Champions with Brandice Acree of The AnnieRuth Foundation

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Brandice Acree.

Brandice Acree

Volunteer with the AnnieRuth Foundation, Recipient of the 2026 Unsung Hero Award

Website Address: https://annieruthfoundation.org/

Short company description:

The AnnieRuth Foundation was established in 2012. This 501(c)3 organization is named after Ruth Kearney, the grandmother of Founder, Dee Wilcox. Its purpose is to serve as a catalyst of positive change in underserved communities.

The foundation focuses on education, health initiatives, and economic development. Our goal is to equip participants with knowledge and skills to assist with making healthy life choices; thus empowering them to become positive contributors to society. Our programs offer viable solutions to problems that negatively impact individuals, the family unit and the community as a whole; problems that if unaddressed will negatively impact future generations.

The AnnieRuth Foundation has a deep commitment to the personal, educational and professional achievement of those we serve.

What is the most important lesson you’ve learned over your career?

The most important lesson that I have learned over my career is that nothing is impossible. If we look at solving problems as impossible, we are denying ourselves and the communities the chance at success. Rather I like to step back and ideate with others to see what is possible. It is not ‘I can’t’ it is ‘What and how much can I do!’

What nonprofit do you have a heart for and how do you support it?

The Annie Ruth Foundation and PACE Center for Girls, I love sharing my time, talent and treasure with our future leaders. I give back by hosting drives, connection community resources and donating to the cause.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?

Putting in the work! Sometimes it just feels good to get my hands dirty and serve the community in the way they need to be served. Volunteering with Hunger Fights always feels my cup.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

A giving soul that encourages others to serve in a way that filled their heart and helped the community. The work that we do is only a splash, it is the ripples that keep movements growing and make for change.