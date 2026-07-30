5 Minutes with Dr. Alex Hill of OncoPelvic PT

“Buzzworthy Businesses” is a unique and cool talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community that are making a buzz and giving back. Our goal is to interview guests that are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Suny Caminero, spoke with Alex Hill.

Dr. Alex Hill

Founder and Physical Therapist at OncoPelvic PT

Website Address: https://www.oncopelvicpt.com/

Episode description:

Many people silently struggle with pelvic health concerns or the lasting side effects of cancer treatment, often believing they’re just something they have to live with. In this episode of 5 Minutes With, Morgan Allen and Dr. Suny Caminero sit down with Dr. Alex Hill, a dual board-certified physical therapist and founder of Uncle Pelvic, to discuss how specialized pelvic health and oncology rehabilitation can help restore comfort, confidence, and quality of life.

Dr. Hill explains how physical therapy can address issues such as pelvic pain, bladder and bowel dysfunction, lymphedema, scar tissue, sexual health, and intimacy challenges following cancer treatment. She also shares why early intervention, patient advocacy, and direct access to physical therapy in Florida empower people to get the care they deserve without unnecessary delays.

Whether you’re navigating cancer recovery, pelvic floor dysfunction, or simply want to better understand your body’s health, this conversation offers practical insights and hope for healing.

Short company description:

OncoPelvic PT is a concierge pelvic health and oncology rehabilitation practice based in Jacksonville, Florida, led by Dr, Alex Hill, PT, DPT. In addition to one-on-one clinical care, Alex creates evidence-based educational content across social media and has developed continuing education courses to help rehab clinicians better serve patients with cancer and pelvic health conditions.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Expanded from online content creation and continuing education courses to opening a concierge pelvic health and oncology rehabilitation practice in Jacksonville, FL, offering both in-person and telehealth care.

Describe a Failure in your Career.

I launched a merchandise line for OncoPelvic PT with the goal of donating a portion of proceeds to nonprofits aligned with our mission. After two years of losses, I made the decision to shut it down. It taught me that passion-driven ideas still require a sustainable business model and that knowing when to cut your losses is its own kind of success.

What about your company makes you the most proud?

What makes me most proud is taking a leap of faith to open my own practice after 12 years in hospital systems, to offer highly specialized care in pelvic health, oncology rehabilitation, and gender-affirming rehab. The concierge model lets me show up fully for every patient and provide truly individualized, top-of-scope care, and through social media and continuing education I’ve developed, I’m able to reach people around the world to advance knowledge and access to this care.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I lead with motivational interviewing and meeting people where they are from day one, which helps patients genuinely invest in their rehab and the lifestyle changes that optimize their outcomes. As a provider, my job isn’t to tell people what to do but to walk alongside them toward their goals and adapt as things evolve.