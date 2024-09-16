Advertising Champions with David Nobs of LAVIDGE

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with David Nobs of LAVIDGE.

We’re an integrated, full-service advertising, digital marketing, public relations agency that provides clients with a one-stop solution for all their marketing communications needs – everything from brand strategy and corporate positioning to graphic design and creative services to web sites and digital marketing to PR and social media – all in-house under one roof. How do you define success?

We’re in business to solve tough problems. We roll up our sleeves and dig for insights, employ strategic thinking, and launch engaging creative solutions.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Started as an assistant AE at Burson-Marsteller (multi-national PR agency).

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Business-first mindset, collaborative approach, storytelling, working with clients’ hand-in-hand to solve tough problems.

We’ll get as deep into our clients’ business as they let us. We make our client’s business our business. We’re at our best when we’re up to our ears in information, and privy to information, both good and bad.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Client retention.