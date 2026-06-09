Finding Your Frequency with Fran Pitre of Fran Pitre & Class Act

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton spoke with Fran Pitre.

Fran Pitre

Musical Artist, Band Leader and Manager at Fran Pitre & Class Act

Website Address: https://www.franpitresings.com/

Short company description:

Fran Pitre is a musical and recording artist here in Jacksonville, FL who has co-written and produced with composer/arranger Kenny Levine, and released 3 albums of multi-genre original music, receiving 8 global music award nominations, including 2 for album of the year 2022 and 2024.

Fran is lead vocalist and manager of “Fran Pitre & Class Act” a dynamic multi-genre musical group based and performing throughout NE, FL comprised of 6 incredibly talented and experienced musicians performing blues, jazz, light rock original and cover music.

We’ve been featured on WJXT4’s River City Beats several times in 2025.

In addition to performing in various restaurant venues, we play private clubs and private events, but our most fulfilling work involves community support by organizing and hosting benefit concerts, as well as participating in various local fundraising music festivals.

In 2022 Fran organized and hosted a benefit concert to support Women’s Help Center and the Sandalwood High School Band entitled “Nice to Meet You”, held at Mudville Music Room, and in October 2025 held the benefit concert entitled “Nothing to Fear” at Breezy Jazz House to support Women’s Help Center and Pink Ribbon Jax.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

Managing a music group, writing and recording new music, and booking/hosting events involves complicated logistics and the juggling of many moving parts… and I wouldn’t trade any of the stumbles and the successes along the way for anything! I’ve grown through experience and have been honored to inspire others with my music and my story, including my own young adult children. And my husband, Bruce, who is my biggest fan and supporter, inspires me to keep reaching for greater opportunities to create, perform and inspire. Sometimes I don’t feel like a leader, especially when I attempt to do something I’ve never tried before, but the support of my family, band mates, friends and our growing fan base certainly keeps me creating more music and the opportunities to help support our community. Being given the opportunity to tour as a member of Blue Jay’s Rockin Review is an absolute dream come true, and I’m excited and thankful beyond words. I can’t wait for the tour to begin!

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I hope that women and mothers who perhaps put their dreams and professional goals on hold to raise their children can realize that they absolutely can pick up where they left off and follow their dreams. I hope that others can realize that the gifts and talents they’ve been gifted with to create a career must also include giving back and paying forward in their communities or beyond. Performing and entertaining is very affirming, and so is helping people in your community while leading younger musicians by example.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Susan Tedeschi, alongside Derek Trucks, is actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives rather than a single namesake foundation. They support causes including music education (CMA Foundation), cancer research (Teen Cancer America), addiction recovery (Turn Up For Recovery), and food security (WhyHunger), and Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, established the Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation in 2006 to support children’s initiatives, disaster relief, and community-based projects. Based in Nashville, the foundation focus on ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ and provides funding to various charities, including relief for Hurricane Katrina victims and Nashville flood victims.