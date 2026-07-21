Around Town with Amanda Napolitano of The DONNA Foundation

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson talks with Amanda Napolitano.

Amanda Napolitano

Executive Director at The DONNA Foundation

Website Address: http://thedonnafoundation.org



Short company description:

The DONNA Foundation was established in June of 2003 by three-time breast cancer survivor, award-winning journalist and Mayor of the City of Jacksonville Donna Deegan to meet the critical financial needs of the underserved living with breast cancer. Our mission is to provide hope, support, and financial relief to those living with breast cancer, creating a world where breast cancer patients are freed from any barriers to their successful treatment. Over the last two decades, The DONNA Foundation has served more than 20,000 families, securing more than $6.5 million in financial services and debt relief. The organization has also disbursed more than $3.3 million in support of translational genomics and immune studies. The organization also operates events and programs for survivorship, education and awareness. For more information, visit TheDONNAFoundation.org.

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