The Horse’s Mouth: Movers and Shakers with Matt and Sandy Rieder of Renew Strength and Wellness

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and David Ramos, spoke with Matt and Sandy Rieder.

Matt and Sandy Rieder

Owners of Renew Strength and Wellness

Website Address: https://www.renewstrengthandwellness.com/

Short company description:

We help men and women in their 40’s and 50’s keep pushing themselves, instead of being told they have to slow down. We’re a physical therapy clinic that does things differently. First, we help you overcome any injuries, aches, or stiffness that may be holding you back. Then we get you on a safe, practical strength training program that fits your lifestyle and schedule. Then check in regularly for goal-setting and progress sections to help you stay accountable and always have a clear plan.

What was the most impactful moment of your transition out of the military?

I left the Army and started Physical Therapy school just a few months later. After combat in Iraq, PT school was no problem. I had to work, but managing that workload was much easier. The skills I learned in the Army and Iraq: perseverance, teamwork, how to communicate with literally anyone, assertiveness, and leadership carried me through PT school and even now, over 20 years later, they are still helping me run a successful business. The Army isn’t easy, but it’s one of the best things that happened to me.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

I’m a runner and a climber. Both of these sports teach the importance of persistence. You can’t fail if you never give up.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Exercise. 6 sessions a week minimum. Running, climbing, lifting, yoga. I cultivate a healthy inner dialog. I focus on gratitude and positivity.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

One of my non-work passions is scuba diving to find giant, fossilized, megalodon shark teeth. It’s me, my Dad, and my dive buddies. We have to work together to make sure our equipment is ready to roll, to make sure everyone gets out of the water safely, and to plan trips and scouting new locations to find teeth. It’s the closest thing to a military operation I’ve done since I got out of the Army.