The Horse’s Mouth: Movers and Shakers with Matt Nigut of AmpGym

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and David Ramos, spoke with Matt Nigut.

Matt Nigut

General Manager and Head Trainer at AmpGym

Website Address: https://www.amphardcoregym.com/

Short company description:

Locally owned and operated Gym focused on premium personal training and fitness classes.

How do you define success?

As many clients as possible live the lives they want uninhibited by physical limitations. My team becomes financially secure working in the fitness industry.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Discipline > everything else.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Client evaluation —> feedback—> improve product service.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Every single day, running a gym is a jungle. No way I could do it without a team.