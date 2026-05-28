Around Town with Angel Brooks of Candy Coated Custom Wigs & Beauty Coture

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Angel Brooks.

Angel Brooks

Founder/CEO at Candy Coated Custom Wigs & Beauty Coture

Website Address: www.candycoatedcustomwigs.com

Short company description:

Candy Coated Custom Wigs & Beauty Couture is a luxury beauty brand specializing in custom wigs, premium hair services, and all-natural skincare designed to restore confidence, elevate beauty, and deliver a flawless self-care experience from crown to skin.

How did you get started in your field of work?

I’ve always loved color and creating! I’ve always loved how I felt when I looked good and I wanted others to be able to feel that to. Beauty is an expression of your inner desires and I’m here to help visions come to life through beauty

What makes you unique?

What sets Candy Coated apart is our seamless integration of premium wig restoration and extension services with our all-natural skincare line, offering a holistic beauty experience that caters to both your hair and skin needs. Our commitment to using high-quality, organic ingredients and our passion for personalized, vibrant hair transformations ensure that you not only look your best but feel your best, inside and out. With Candy Coated, you get a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive approach to beauty that is truly unmatched.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

The employee market has been challenging. The people things are looking for is different today. Many people want to work remote as opposed to being in the office. Technology advancement with the development of AI and how do we adapt our business.