Around Town with Angie Brown of Andrew Brown Orthodontics

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson, spoke with Angie Brown.

Angie Brown

Director of Operations at Andrew Brown Orthodontics

Website Address: Http//Drandybrownortho.com

Short company description:

We have been creating beautiful smiles in Orange Park and Fleming Island for over 4 decades

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

There is very high traffic volume. Kingsley, Blanding Blvd and 17 are always a parking lot.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

Dr. Brown is a household name. We are treating 3rd generations and yet we are always up to date with latest technology.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Fleming Island is a quaint community but still offers lots of choices in restaurants, shopping, and healthcare. And it has two great golf course courses.