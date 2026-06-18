Around Town with Chandra Manning of the Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our hosts, Sarah Olson spoke with Chandra Manning.

Chandra Manning

CEO of the Jacksonville Speech and Hearing Center

Website Address: https://shcjax.org/

Short company description:

Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center provides comprehensive services for speech and hearing needs.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

From our perspective at the Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center, one of the greatest challenges our neighbors face is equitable access to specialized, life-changing healthcare specifically in communication wellness. Language barriers, financial constraints, and a lack of awareness about the critical importance of early intervention often prevent individuals from seeking help. When children can’t communicate or seniors face isolated hearing loss, it impacts their education, employment, and overall quality of life, making localized support absolutely vital.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

We are the premier choice because we combine top-tier, evidence-based clinical expertise with deep, heartfelt community stewardship. For over 75 years, the Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center has focused on providing compassionate, professional care to everyone who walks through our doors, regardless of their financial situation. Our team doesn’t just treat conditions; we restore connections, empower children to succeed in school, and help adults stay engaged with their loved ones and workplaces.