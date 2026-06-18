Around Town with Chris Thomas of The Chris Thomas Project

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Chris Thomas.

Chris Thomas

Owner of The Chris Thomas Project

Website Address: https://www.thechristhomasproject.com/

Short company description:

Chris Thomas is a dynamic vocalist, entertainer, and bandleader who brings the elegance of Sinatra and the energy of today to every performance. With The Chris Thomas Project, he has captivated audiences at TED Talks, Jaguar Stadium, the FSCJ Artist Series, and major jazz festivals across Florida and Georgia. His career has taken him across the country and abroad — including performances in London and as a contracted entertainer with Virgin Voyages. From luxury weddings and corporate galas to large-scale festivals, Chris delivers a world-class experience tailored with style and sophistication.