Around Town with Deborah McDuffie, The Jingle Queen

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Tom Reber, spoke with Deborah McDuffie.

Deborah McDuffie

The Jingle Queen

Website Address: https://www.thejinglequeen.com/

Short company description:

Deborah McDuffie is the first African American female music producer/composer in the advertising and record industries. She has worked with artists including Janet Jackson, Luther Vandross, Al Green, and Roberta Flack.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Work ethic, adjusting management/plays to personalities/skills and situations.

How do you define success?

Achieving the majority of the goal(s) set.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Learning from mistakes and making adjustments.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

All of the time. My career is team-based.