Around Town with Elizabeth Panduro of Woolsey Morcom

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson, spoke with Elizabeth Panduro.

Elizabeth Panduro

Attorney at Woolsey Morcom

Website Address: https://www.woolseymorcom.com/attorneys/elizabeth-panduro/

Short company description:

Woolsey Morcom is a law firm that offers its clients the best of both worlds: we have the horsepower and experience of a major national practice but we operate with the heart and personal attention of a local boutique practice. Our practice areas include personal injury, commercial litigation, insurance disputes, family law and criminal defense.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

Growing pains. St. Johns County is an incredible place to live and highly popular. With that comes trying to manage rapid growth, such as keeping up with new schools or shifts in traffic. For my clients, a big challenge is navigating these complexities that come with growth, like insurance disputes or property matters.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

Woolsey Morcom offers boutique service. Many neighbors moved here for a certain quality of life and high standards, and they expect that same level in their legal counsel. We obtain the high stakes results you often see advertised by big firms, but with the personal “white glove” service you’d find in a niche boutique. We aren’t just a law firm in an office building, we’re neighbors who are deeply invested in protecting our neighbors.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Don’t wait to explore the area. There is so much to offer around here. Also, because Nocatee straddles two counties (Duval and St. Johns) take a moment to understand which county you are in because it affects everything from schools to government and taxes.

What’s one thing people should know about why side of town is a great place to live or invest?

Stability and long term planning. While other areas grow haphazardly, Nocatee was designed with a finished product in mind. You’re not just investing in a home when you live here, you are investing in top-tier schools, world class amenities and a community built with intention.