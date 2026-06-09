Around Town with Gregory Grant and Trenton Hightower of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our hosts, Sarah Olson spoke with Gregory Grant and Trenton Hightower.

Gregory Grant

Entreprenologist with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Website Address: https://gregorygrant.academia.edu/

Trenton Hightower

Executive Director of Membership and Workforce Development for the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Website Address: https://www.nacce.com/

Short company description:

NACCE is a community of college faculty, administrators, presidents and chancellors who are committed to entrepreneurial mindset and innovative action.