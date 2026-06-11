Around Town with Jack Tanner-Vigil of Lambda Chi Alpha

Each week on “Around Town,” our host talks to members of the First Coast community who are making an impact in their part of town. Today our host, Sarah Olson spoke with Jack Tanner-Vigil.

Jack Tanner-Vigil

High-Alpha President of Lambda Chi Alpha at Flagler College

Website Address: https://www.lambdachi.org/

Short company description:

Lambda Chi Alpha is a values-based fraternity built on brotherhood, leadership, and service. At the Omicron Alpha Zeta chapter at Flagler College, we focus on creating a strong sense of community while developing our members into responsible leaders on campus and beyond. Through philanthropy, social events, and personal growth opportunities, Lambda Chi Alpha provides an environment where members can build lifelong connections, give back to the community, and push each other to succeed.

What’s the biggest challenge people in your side of town face?

One of the biggest challenges we face is overcoming the stereotypes and preconceived notions surrounding Greek life. There’s often an assumption that fraternities are only about partying or exclusivity, which can overshadow the meaningful work we actually do like philanthropy, leadership development, and community involvement. Breaking through that perception requires us to consistently show, through our actions, that we’re focused on accountability, growth, and making a positive impact both on campus and in the community.

What makes your business the go-to choice for side of town residents?

What makes Lambda Chi Alpha a go-to choice is our momentum and the culture we’ve built. We’re one of the fastest-growing chapters in the country, and we’ve achieved that despite a major campus challenge, a 70/30 female-to-male student split. Instead of seeing that as a limitation, we’ve taken it as an opportunity to step up, actively recruiting and building a strong, values-driven brotherhood that contributes to a more balanced and engaged campus community. Our growth reflects the fact that people are buying into what we’re doing, a real connection, leadership, and a chapter that’s moving forward with purpose.

What’s one piece of advice you’d give someone new to side of town?

Get involved early and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. It’s easy to stick to what’s comfortable, but the people who get the most out of this community are the ones who show up, meet new people, and try different things. Whether it’s organizations, events, or just conversations, building connections quickly makes a huge difference and it opens the door to opportunities you wouldn’t find otherwise.

What’s one thing people should know about why side of town is a great place to live or invest?

Honestly, it’s hard to beat St. Augustine. You’ve got history, beaches, and a constant flow of people coming through, so there’s always energy here. With Flagler College in the mix too, there’s steady growth and opportunity. It’s just a really solid place to live and even better to invest.